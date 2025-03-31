Rainless weather expected in Baku

31 March 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Rainless and cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on March 31, Azernews reports citing National Hydro-Meteorological Service.

A mild southeast breeze will blow. The temperature will be 8-12°C at night and 19-24°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will drop from 757 mm to 754 mm of mercury. Relative humidity will be 70-75 percent at night and 55-65 percent during the day.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, some places are expected to have occasional rain throughout the day. Particularly in the northern and western regions, heavy rain is anticipated with thunderstorms and possible hail, while in high mountainous areas, there is a chance of sleet.

Some areas may occasionally experience fog. The west wind may strengthen in some locations.

The temperature will be 7-12°C at night and 21-26°C during the day, while in the mountains it will be 3-8°C at night and 12-17°C during the day.