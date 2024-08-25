Cloudy weather expected in Baku

25 August 2024 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

On August 26, Baku and the Absheron Peninsula are forecasted to experience partly cloudy and predominantly dry conditions, Azernews reports citing the National Hydrometeorology Service.

However, short-lived rain showers may occur in some suburban areas overnight and in the morning. A northwest wind will intermittently strengthen throughout the day.

Nighttime temperatures will range from 20-24°C, while daytime temperatures are expected to be between 27-31°C. The atmospheric pressure is predicted to be at 756 mm Hg, with relative humidity levels of 60-70% at night and 45-55% during the day.

In various districts of Azerbaijan, generally dry weather is anticipated. Nonetheless, some northwestern regions may experience brief rain, thunderstorms, and localized showers or hail. Fog may form overnight and in the morning in certain mountainous areas, with a prevailing east wind that may strengthen at times.

Temperatures in the districts will be 20-25°C at night and 33-37°C during the day, while in the mountains, nighttime temperatures will be around 12-17°C and daytime temperatures will range from 20-25°C.

