IDEA Public Union renovates another yard in Baku [PHOTOS]

Another yard has been renovated under Bizim həyət (Our yard) project, Azernews reports.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, the project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The renovated yard includes multi-storey buildings with 820 residents at the addresses of Baku city, Sabunchu district, Bakikhanov settlement, Sulh street, block 4090/94, house 3, house 1/1, house 2/7.

All necessary conditions have been created for people with disabilities in the renovated yard. Mini-football pitch, chess ground, sports facilities and playgrounds are set up on the territory for the leisure activities of young people.

Renovation also saw the installation of three gazebos, benches, nesting boxes and cat houses.

Taking into account the wishes and interests of the residents, new lighting poles and surveillance cameras were installed in the courtyard, the facades and blocks of the buildings were completely repaired, the asphalt and roof covering were renewed, and the electrical system was rebuilt.

Additionally to the restoration of the existing greenery in the yard, 219 different types of trees, 5,500 bushes and 2,000 seasonal flowers were planted, and a green belt was laid on an area of 2,050 square meters.

In addition, green barriers were created around the yard by planting 1, 200 common ivy and other climbing plants.

Launched in 2017, the project "Our Yard" is planned to be implemented in all Baku districts.

Around 151 common residential areas have been already renovated as part of the project.

IDEA Public Union calls on residents to submit their suggestions and requests for yard beautification and reconstruction works to the Public Union. Please send your applications to the hotline of IDEA Public Union 1113 or to the e-mail address ([email protected]).

