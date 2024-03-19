Azerbaijan showcases tourism opportunities in Moscow

19 March 2024 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities are being showcased at the 30th MITT - International Travel & Tourism Exhibition, organized by the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, which is taking place in Moscow, the capital of Russia, starting today and ending on March 21, Azernews reports.

Considered one of the main tourism events in Russia and the CIS region, the exhibition represents Azerbaijan with Azerbaijan Airlines, Shahdag Tourism Center LLC, and 13 local industry representatives.

Visitors to the booth are provided with detailed information about Azerbaijan's tourist destinations, national cuisine samples, winemaking, business tourism, health tourism, ecotourism, as well as winter tourism opportunities, mountain-resort centers, and examples of tangible cultural heritage included in UNESCO's World Cultural Heritage List, such as the Inner City, Maiden Tower, Shirvanshahs Palace Complex, Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape, the Khan's Palace, along with the historical center of Sheki, Khinalug village, and the Silk Road cultural landscape.

During the B2B meetings held among tourism industry representatives, bilateral cooperation relations are discussed.

In the January-February months of this year, 91,397 visitors came from Russia to Azerbaijan, which is 21% more compared to the same period last year. In 2023, the influx of tourists from Russia increased by 39.9% compared to 2022, reaching 625,106 people.

