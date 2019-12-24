By Laman Ismayilova

The majority of our body is water. Your body is about 70 percent water. So, drinking enough of it is vital for your health.

There are many benefits to drinking plenty of water everyday.

You’re dehydrated when you wake up. Drinking a glass of water after waking up activates your internal organs and removes toxins before breakfast.

In addition, drinking a glass of water before meals reduces hunger and appetite helping you eat less. During sleep, the body tries to cleanse itself, and a glass of water drunk in the morning is an excellent way to remove toxins from the body.

Drinking water on an empty stomach in the morning is useful for treating many diseases.

Water is also a great source of energy for the body as it stimulates faster growth of red blood cells in your system and generates oxygen in your blood. The human brain is made up of 73% water. Thus, drinking enough water fuels your brain.

You need to drink water during each workout, especially intense and prolonged - so your body will definitely not suffer from dehydration. By the way, water with carbohydrates and salts will help maintain the right balance of fluid, prevent fatigue and exhaustion.

If your work is related to mental activity and requires constant concentration for a long time, keep a bottle of water on your working place. It will help you stay fresh for as long as possible.

Water-Rich Foods That Help You Stay Hydrated

Watermelon is undoubtedly an excellent source of natural water for your body. With a high water content of over 90%, it is also packed with vitamins, minerals. Lycopene and amino acids in watermelon contribute towards healthy skin.

With over 85% water content, orange is a great source of water. This fruit contains nutrients such as vitamin A, B, and C as well as calcium and potassium.

Apples contain 84% of water content. They are rich in plant compounds, particularly polyphenols and boost the immune system and improve your overall health.

With a high water content of 75%, bananas are extremely healthy and delicious. Bananas contain several essential nutrients. They provide benefits for digestion, heart health and weight loss.

Grapes contain around 82% water content. Full of vital nutrients, they offer a number of possible health benefits. Vitamin C and antioxidants in grapes protect your skin from cancer-causing ultraviolet radiation and free radicals that can, on a lesser scale, cause wrinkles and dark spots. In addition, carbohydrates found in grapes can boost your energy.

