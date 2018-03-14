By Laman Ismayilova

Spring is the most beautiful season of the year, when nature awakens and a huge variety of trees and flowers comes into bloom.

It is a season of fresh greens, but all the various types and deciding what to do with them can get confusing.

Fresh greens look and taste very appealing.

The traditional Azerbaijani breakfast consists of sweet butter, various types of white cheese and kuku or scrambled eggs with herbs.

Savor all the flavors of spring in every bite with delicious Azerbaijani dish.

Kuku is mouth-watering egg-based dish with various ingredients.

In Azerbaijan, it is the general name given to dishes which main ingredients are vegetables, herbs, or meat, bound with eggs fried on both sides.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the chopped fresh herbs and eggs. Season with salt and pepper, and then stir with a spoon to mix well. Then melt the butter or oil in a pan.

When the butter is hot, pour the mixture into a preheated oiled pan. Cook until golden brown on the bottom, 5 to 8 minutes. Then carefully cut the kuku into four wedges. Turn the wedges over to brown the other side. If you want, add more butter or oil to the pan.

Remove the cooked kuku from the heat and put it on a plate.

If you wish, add some fresh mint, spinach, green garlic (green parts only) as well as other herbs.

The dish can be served with bread or as a side dish to rice pilaf. Don’t forget to add creamy garlicky yogurt sauce on top, for that extra flavor.

There are several varieties of this dish in national cuisine. Scrambled eggs are also cooked with cauliflower, eggplant, and even meat.

Notably, Iranians including ethnic Persians and ethnic Azerbaijani also make many different types of kukus with a variety of flavorings. Some variations include; kuku sabzi, potato kuku, lima bean kuku, squash kuku, zucchini kuku, etc.

One of the most popular variations is kuku sabzi with herbs which is often served at spring holiday Novruz.

Moreover, kuku is similar to the Italian dish frittata, the Arabian eggah or an open-faced omelette.

---

