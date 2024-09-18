Pashinyan dodges historical facts about Zangazur's handover to Armenians

18 September 2024 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan touched on the issue of the Zangazur Corridor during the discussion of foreign and internal security issues at the II World Armenian Summit. He again tried to draw attention with his ambitious statements.

Approaching from the perspective of Armenia, he called the Zangazur road, which connects the territories of Azerbaijan, a "crossroads of the world" project and noted that Armenia is ready to open all roads passing through its territory.

The Armenian Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of ensuring the security of his country once the roads are opened.

"In Syunik, Tavush, Gegharkunik, and Vayots Dzor, we are ready to give our way to all possible places," added Pashinyan.

It is interesting that when Pashinyan talks about the "Crossroads of the World" project, what does he mean by mentioning the security of the territorial integrity of his country?

Pashinyan puts forward a question on what principles the roads should protect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and jurisdiction of Armenia without detours and damage, that is, as in all countries of the world as a priority.

The answer is as follows: only one principle plays a key role here - ending the blockade of Nakhchivan, which is the territory of Azerbaijan, and opening the Zangazur corridor, which will ensure the connection of the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, without reservation and unconditionally.

Nikol Pashinyan touched on the current situation of Azerbaijan's communication lines with Iran as an alternative and noted that he would gratefully offer Azerbaijan simpler conditions.

If Pashinyan is talking about the jurisdiction of the territory of Armenia, then the prime minister is advised to look carefully at history. His speech about the opening of communications under "conditions" comes from the fact that Armenia still regards the Almaty agreement as a sacred reference. Although the Almaty agreement reached between the countries in 1991 that left the Soviet Union also exists between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the mentioned document does not indicate exact figures about the territorial dimensions of either Azerbaijan or Armenia. The reason is that Armenia hides many authentic documents related to the territories of both countries. Armenia does not want to look back on its conventional borders with Azerbaijan since 1974. This shows Armenia as a suspicious party in its behaviour. There is no need to doubt it.

If we just look at 1929, it is enough to say that until Miğri (Mehri), which is the main segment of the Zangazur corridor, as well as Syunik, Tavush, Gegharkunik, and Vayots Dzord territories, which Pashinyan emphasised in his speech, were gifted to the Armenians by Levon Mirzoyan, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Azerbaijan. Nevertheless, it was present in the maps of 1923.

Although Armenia has erased this history from its page, Pashinyan, who has repeatedly said that he recognises the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, avoids these facts and never touches on this issue in his speeches. However, the truth is that those territories and the routes that cross through them, which were formerly Azerbaijani territories and whose names were changed, are being presented to Azerbaijan on the basis of "simplified conditions".

