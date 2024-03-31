Armenian PM: We do not claim territories outside of our internationally recognized borders

31 March 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that he does not claim enclaves and exclaves belonging to Azerbaijan located in the territory of his country.

According to Azernews, the Armenian PM spoke about this in a meeting with his party members in the city of Artashat.

"We have never claimed these villages... Our political position is as follows: we do not claim territories outside the internationally recognized borders of our country, including these villages mentioned by Azerbaijan," the head of Armenian government stressed.

