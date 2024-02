12 February 2024 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Weapons and ammunition were discovered in Aghdam, Azernews reports, citing the information shared by the Internal Affairs Ministry.

The police officers found and took 6 submachine guns, 1 machine gun, cartridges of various calibers, and other ammunition from the private house basement located in the Sirkhavand village in Aghdam.

Measures in this direction are being continued.

