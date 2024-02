10 February 2024 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Weapons and ammunition were discovered in Khankendi.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs released information about this, Azernews reports.

It was noted that on February 9, 7 automatic weapons of various brands, 2 pistols, 1 rifle, 1 grenade, 1 igniter, 23 cartridge Combs, 841 cartridges of various calibers and other ammunition were found and seized in the territory of Khankendi city.

