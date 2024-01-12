Russian diplomat urges Yerevan to provide proof about ethnic cleansing in Garabagh

12 January 2024 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing today that no ethnic cleansing has been carried out against Garabagh residents of Armenian nationality, and if the Armenian side has evidence of ethnic cleansing against Armenians in Garabagh, let it present it, Azernews reports.

"I would like to provide some facts if there is any document of any international organisation that Yerevan considers authoritative. For example, the UN or some other organisation. If there is any document or statement that would testify that such 'ethnic cleansing' took place, please be kind enough to provide us with links to this document," she said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman adds that the statements of the Armenian authorities about the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan are descriptive.

"The Russian Federation considers the accusations of Armenian politicians against the Russian peacekeepers in Garabagh destructive; this is an attempt to manipulate the facts."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz