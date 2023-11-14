Constructivity is important for peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

14 November 2023 21:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Sara Ganjiyeva

Constructivity is important for advancing the peace agreement and normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

This was said in the statement released by the organization regarding the visit of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Pia Kauma (Finland) and Special Representative for South Caucasus Kari Henriksen (Norway) to Azerbaijan.

"Within the framework of the visit to Azerbaijan that ended today, OSCE PA President Pia Kauma (Finland) and Special Representative for the South Caucasus Kari Henriksen (Norway) discussed with the country's political leadership the need to achieve a full settlement with Armenia after Azerbaijan regained control over its Karabakh region in September.

OSCE representatives met with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev.

During the meetings, it was noted that Azerbaijan's active participation in the OSCE PA is a positive sign for multilateral diplomacy and dialogue in the region," it was said in the statement.

---

