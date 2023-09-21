Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office on death of Russian peacekeepers

21 September 2023 23:13 (UTC+04:00)

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan is investigating the incident in connection with the death of Russian peacekeepers.

According to Azernews, the Prosecutor General's Office, on September 20, 2023, a group of servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, participating in local anti-terrorism activities in the village of Janyatag, Tartar district of Azerbaijan, fired at a car with military personnel of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation stationed in this territory from firearms. (RMK), mistakenly accepted due to the difficult terrain and foggy and rainy weather conditions as belonging to illegal Armenian armed groups. As a result of the incident, 5 RMK servicemen were killed.

In addition, on the same day, on the territory of the specified settlement, unknown members of illegal Armenian armed groups fired at a Kamaz vehicle belonging to RMK. As a result of the incident, 1 RMK serviceman was killed and another serviceman was injured.

On both facts, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan initiated a criminal case under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code, the investigation of which was entrusted to the Investigative Department of the General Prosecutor's Office.

Today a telephone conversation took place between the prosecutors general of the two countries. The Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan expressed deep condolences to the Russian side in connection with the death of the peacekeepers. The parties agreed to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the incident in close cooperation. Currently, the prosecutor's office is conducting investigative and operational activities in the criminal case.

