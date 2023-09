Azerbaijan suspends local anti-terrorist activities against separatists in Garabagh

20 September 2023 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

The agreement has been reached to suspend local anti-terrorist activities in Garabagh, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry states that considering the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, conveyed by the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement has been reached as of 13:00, 20 September 2023, to stop the antiterror activities under the following terms:

1. The formations of Armenia’s armed forces stationed in the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan and illegal armed groups lay down their arms, withdraw from their battle positions and military outposts and are subjected to complete disarmament.

2. Simultaneously, all the ammunition and heavy military equipment is handed over.

3. Conducting the abovementioned process in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent is ensured," the ministry said.

---

