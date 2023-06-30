Blinken is more hopeful of meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs

30 June 2023 00:24 (UTC+04:00)

More progress has been made in the talks between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the United States.

According to Azernews, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this following the final plenary session with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia - Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan.

It should be noted that the next round of negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the draft peace agreement took place in the United States from June 27 to 29.

On the first day, Blinken held bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia. After the meetings, he took part in the first plenary meeting with the foreign ministers of the two countries. Then the ministers continued negotiations in a bilateral format.

On the second day, a trilateral meeting was held with the participation of National Security Adviser to the US President Jake Sullivan. After that, a bilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the two countries was held.

---

