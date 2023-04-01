Armenian army proceeds self-destruction - shootout between servicemen leaves one killed another injured

1 April 2023 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Armenian army continues inflicting on its human resources.

As the Armenian Defense Ministry reported today, on March 31, at around 22:50, in the southeastern border zone, "in conditions of extremely poor visibility, due to a misunderstanding, a shootout took place between the servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces." "Misunderstanding", "poor visibility"...too many excuses and it looks pretty suspicious.

After the incident, the body of Armenian Armed Forces conscript serviceman Hrachya Sarukhanyan was found with a fatal gunshot wound. Another soldier was injured.

But one moment in the message of the Armenian Ministry of Defense looks very ironic - "we share the heavy grief of loss and express support to the relatives and friends of the victim!"

---

