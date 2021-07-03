By Trend

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be excluded from the list of "frozen conflicts" of the OSCE, Aigul Kuspan, chairperson of the committee on foreign affairs, defense and security of the Mazhilis (lower house of parliament) of Kazakhstan, said at a session of the OSCE PA, Trend reports on July 2.

"It is necessary to congratulate Azerbaijan on the end of the conflict and restoration of territorial integrity within the UN resolutions as a result of the adoption of a trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia," Kuspan said.

“The restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has created unprecedented opportunities for the entire region, including Armenia,” the chairperson of the committee added.

"The unprecedented prospects have opened up for all countries through the establishment of routes,” Kuspan said. “Therefore, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be excluded from the list of "frozen" conflicts. The entire international community must contribute to the consolidation of the achieved peace."

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz