Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has said that the restoration and reconstruction work is rapidly progressing in the Karbakh region liberated from the Armenian occupation in last year’s war.

Jabbarov made the remarks during the presentation of the Internet resource Karabakh Center on June 30.

“We will all witness the prosperity of these lands very soon,” the minister stressed.

Speaking about the large-scale destructions inflicted by Armenia on the formerly-occupied Azerbaijani lands, Jabbarov said this destruction is not comparable to anything witnessed anywhere else.

In the meantime, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director for Azerbaijan, Jay Singh, said during the ceremony that the organization will take part in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territories.

Karabakh.Center has been launched by the Karabakh Revival Fund set up in January to help carry out restoration and development work in Azerbaijan's newly-liberated territories.

The ceremony to present the project is being attended by Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev and other officials.

Azerbaijan allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these fund will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Azerbaijan liberated 300 city centers, settlements, villages and the historic Shusha city in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10. The Russian-brokered peace deal also stipulated the return of Kalbajar, Lachin and Aghdam regions occupied by the Armenian forces in the war in the early 1990s.

