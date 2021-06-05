By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has urged Armenia to fulfill its obligations under international law.

She made the remarks following the killing of Azerbaijani Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV) cameraman Siraj Abishov, Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov and repesentative of the Kalbajar region executive office Arif Aliyev in a mine explosion in liberated Kalbajar region on June 4.

"We call on international community not to turn a blind eye to Armenia’s gross violation of its intl obligations, including the policy of deliberately planting landmines. We demand Armenia to fulfill its obligations under international law," Abdullayeva wrote on her official Twitter account.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry said that Armenia in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, deliberately and constantly plants mines on Azerbaijani territories, thereby being the major threat to the regional peace, security and cooperation. It added that Yerevan bears all the responsibilities for the civilian Azerbaijanis becoming the victims of mines while performing their duties.

Armenia continues to refuse to provide maps of hundreds of thousands of mines it had planted on the Azerbaijani territories over three decades of occupation.

Azerbaijan has made numerous appeals to international organizations and lodged an intergovernmental complaint to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over Armenia's refusal to provide maps of mines in the formerly occupied territories.

President Ilham Aliyev on April 20 said that Armenia’s refusal to provide mine maps amounts to another war crime committed by Yerevan. He also said that demining of the newly-liberated territories will be the first stage in the process to return Azerbaijani IDPs to their homes.

---

