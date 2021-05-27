By Vafa Ismayilova

Attempts to violate Azerbaijan's state border are unacceptable, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry made the statement in reaction to the provocation by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Kalbajar region on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in the early hours of My 27.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva described the incident on her official Twitter account as Armenia's violation of the November 2020 trilateral peace deal signed by Baku, Moscow, and Yerevan.

"The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reports on provocation by the armed forces of Armenia near the borderline in Kalbajar direction. A group of Armenian saboteurs tried to enter the territories of Azerbaijan. It is yet another provocative act and violation of trilateral statement by Armenia," she tweeted on May 27.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The November peace deal also stipulates the unblocking of transport routes in the region that has been closed due to three decades of deadly conflict.

