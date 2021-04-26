By Aisha Jabbarova

Members of the Azerbaijani public have sent a letter to the Russian Embassy in the country over Armenian war criminal Araik Harutunyan’s recent visit to Moscow, asking Moscow to clarify the situation.

Harutunyan was the separatist leader of the illegal regime set up in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh during the region’s occupation by Armenian forces. The regime went into oblivion flowing Azerbaijan’s victory in Karabakh war 2020.

In a letter published by Azertag on April 24, a group of famous Azerbaijani journalists and public figures expressed their indignation over the reports on Harutunyan’s visit.

Namely, they reminded that Harutunyan was responsible for four missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city that killed 26 civilians.

On October 4, after the first Ganja attack, Harutunyan issued a warning to the Azerbaijani army and civilians for the latter to leave Ganja, claiming that military facilities were permanently located in the city.

Harutunyan’s spokesman Vahram Poghosyan, boasted with the killing of civilians in Ganja with a Facebook post, which read: “A few more days and I am afraid that even archaeologists will not be able to find the place of Ganja.” https://bit.ly/38uprDd

The public figures noted that the separatist leader’s visit was amid the scandal around Isgandar missile that was fired at Azerbaijan’s Shusha city by Armenian forces during the war.

They stressed that Harutunyan failed to seek Azerbaijan’s permission to cross the border from the country of origin and provide necessary documents.