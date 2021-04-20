By Vafa Ismayilova

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel has pointed out the importance of observing international law to avoid future conflicts like the one between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the latter's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In a video message to the spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), she said: "The rules-based order is an important principle of coexistence. When the sovereignty and integrity of countries are called into question, it is contrary to our common values. We saw this during the events in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The Council of Europe can play a decisive role here if all its institutions are united."

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after the latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

--

