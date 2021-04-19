By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan continues rebuilding its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in the war in 2020.

The Automobile Roads State Agency has stated that the construction and restoration work on sections of the Avshar-Salmanbayli-Ashaghi Avshar-Khojavand highway in Aghjabadi region is completing.

The 41-kilometre route starts from the Mingachevir-Mingachevir station-Bahramtapa highway of national importance.

The Azerbaijan Road Scientific and Technical Design Institute LLC under the state agency prepared a project to transfer the road from the fifth technical category to the fourth.

"In accordance with the project, the construction of the Avshar-Salmanbayli-Ashaghi Avshar-Khojavand highway section with a length of 27.4 kilometres and internal roads in the villages of Avshar (5.6 kilometres), Salmanbayli (2.9 kilometres), Ashaghi Avshar (4.5 kilometres) and Khojavand (600 meters) started," the agency said.

The work to lay asphalt concrete pavements on the 10-kilometre section of the road to the village of Avshar had ended.

"Work is underway to build an 8-kilometre road leading to the Salmanbayli village. In addition, it’s planned to start building a single-span bridge across the Upper Karabakh canal. It’s planned to install four bus stops, road signs and information boards, as well as markings after the road's construction and repair complete,” the report added.

The construction is carried out under the direct supervision of the agency’s management in line with norms, instructions and state standards to ensure safe operation and environmental protection.

On April 7, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to allocate AZN 13.6 million ($8 million) for the construction of the Mingachevir-Mingachevir station-Bahramtepe-Avshar-Salmanbayli-Ashaghi Avshar-Khojavand highway in Aghjabadi region.

The presidential order specifies additional measures for the construction of the highway.

Under the order, the Azerbaijani Automobile Roads State Agency was allocated AZN 13.6 million from the 2021 state budget to complete the construction of the highway, connecting four settlements, where 14,000 people live.

The Finance Ministry was instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in the order and the Cabinet of Ministers to resolve issues arising from it.

The Azerbaijani government allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for the reconstruction on the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

