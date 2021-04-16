By Trend

Any discussion around the Nagorno-Karabakh problem as it was done before the liberation of the territories of Azerbaijan from the Armenian occupation is absolutely meaningless, Head of the Center for Strategic Analysis of the Russian Institute for Innovative Development, well-known Russian political scientist Andrei Ivanov told Trend.

Ivanov was commenting on the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group on April 13, in which Azerbaijan and Armenia were once again called upon to "sit down at the negotiating table on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

“This is some very strange attempt to "blabber" the problem and take it to a situation that cannot repeat itself,” the expert said.

"Let me remind you that earlier negotiations between Baku and Yerevan went in an endless circle. At first, Azerbaijan proposed peaceful initiatives, then Armenia provoked an exacerbation. It lasted almost 30 years. But, as they say, the longest day has an end,” he stressed.

According to the political scientist, Baku and Yerevan can now only discuss the humanitarian arrangement of the liberated territories.

"These are exclusively humanitarian and political issues of arrangement, and not solutions, as it was before, of a conflict situation," Ivanov said.

He stressed that there is no more conflict.

"It is clear that the wound from this conflict will hurt for a long time. But it is important to proceed from reality when further discussing the existing difficulties. The worst thing, as known, is to fall into an inadequate state and proceed from false messages," Ivanov added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz