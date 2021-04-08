By Vafa Ismayilova

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called on the member states to support Azerbaijan in the restoration of Karabakh, OIC Secretary General's Assistant for Economic Affairs Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo has said.

Sengendo made the remarks at a press conference dedicated to the results of the OIC Contact Group delegation's visit to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam region and Ganja city.

“The [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict has ended, but the process of restoring the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation will take time,” he said.

He added that the organization will continue to support Azerbaijan,

"The OIC has always supported Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. This support is associated not only with the fact that Azerbaijan is a member of the OIC, but also with the country's fair position," he said.

Sengendo added that the OIC will continue to support the work on the restoration of the territories.

"We call on all members of the OIC to provide support,” he said.

It should be noted that the visiting OIC delegation is holding a press conference in Baku to share their impressions of the trip to Aghdam region that was iberated from Armenian occupation in the 44-day war from late September to early November 2020 and the country's second-largest city of Ganja that was subjected to Armenia's missile attacks resulting in destructions of residential houses.

On April 6, 2021, the permanent representatives of the OIC Contact Group on the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan visited the above district and the city to familiarize themselves with the consequences of Armenia's war crimes, including ruins in Aghdam region as a result of the Armenian occupation during the first Karabakh war in the 1990s and Ganja city.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

