The victory in the April 2016 battles is an important milestone in the history of the 30-year war for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation, Israeli lawyer, an expert in international law and international politics, Mikhail Finkel told Trend.

The expert noted that it is extremely important not to make the mistake that many countries and peoples make when they forget about small victories, remembering only about big ones.

“Without small victories, there are no big ones. For 30 years in a row, the Armenian propaganda machine has imposed on everyone the same mantra that there is a "great", "invincible" Armenian army, whose soldiers have a "special fighting spirit." In April 2016, the Azerbaijani army proved that it is capable of winning. It was the first ray of hope that followed the great victory of Azerbaijan over Armenia in the 44-day Second Karabakh War, took place from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020," Finkel stressed.

The Israeli lawyer also added that it is very important to remember and never forget about the victory in 2016.

