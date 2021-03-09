By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has stated that in 2020 Baku issued notes to 75 countries to stop foreign visits by representatives of the self-proclaimed regime on Armenian-occupied Azerbaijani territories, news sources have reported.

Azerbaijan updated the list of the self-proclaimed regime's representatives to prevent them from visiting foreign countries.

The cabinet report adds that letters were prepared to be addressed to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, the UN secretary-general, the UN high commissioner for human rights, the UN high commissioner for refugees and the foreign ministries of relevant countries on the illegal settlement of ethnic Armenians on Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied territories, relevant facts were collected and instructions were issued.

The report added that in 2020 the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry blacklisted 121 foreigners who ignored the country's warning against illegal visits to occupied territories. Those people have been banned from entering Azerbaijan and relevant measures were taken against them under the Azerbaijani legislation.

"In general, on the basis of relevant appeals and information received, the names of 56 people were removed from the list in 2014-2020," the document said.