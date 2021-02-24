By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's law enforcers have found and seized a large amount of ammunition left by the Armenian servicemen in Jabrayil region liberated in the 44-day war in 2020, Day.az reported.

The Azerbaijani Interior Ministry's Barda regional department has said that officers of the Jabrayil region police department found a significant amount of ammunition left by the enemy while fleeing the region's administrative territory liberated from occupation.

During the serach operations, 10 grenade launchers of various types and six shells for them, six AK-74 assault rifles, one RPK machine gun, four sniper rifles of various brands, more than 150 magazines for assault rifles, a total of over 10,000 various-calibre cartridges and other ammunition were found and seized.

In early February, the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency reported that it has found and defused 8,972 anti-personnel and anti-tank mines and 6,569 pieces of unexploded ordnance since its search operations from September 27, 2020.

Although the war ended by the Karabakh peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 2020, Azerbaijani civilians and soldiers continue to be killed by landmines that Armenia's armed forces planted on liberated territories. Sixteen Azerbaijanis have been killed and 52 have been injured during mine explosions in the formerly occupied territories since November 10.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz