By Trend

A group of Russian and Azerbaijani journalists visited the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center in Aghdam district, Trend TV's Karabakh bureau reports on Feb.13.

The center is taking measures to control the ceasefire reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan after the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) around the clock.

The total area of the center is 4 hectares. On the territory there are 65 office and residential premises of a modular type. All the premises are provided with the necessary equipment.

The center also has a briefing room, a cafeteria with 100 seats, a first-aid post, atelier and a shop. There is also a parking lot, two sports grounds, food and refrigeration warehouses.

The center’s territory is fenced around the perimeter and includes four watch towers and round-the-clock security.

The protection of the Turkish-Russian joint monitoring center is carried out by the Azerbaijani army.

