By Trend

In accordance with the decree of the Azerbaijani president, temporary commandant's offices and operational headquarters under the offices were created in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the state service, these operational headquarters consist of representatives of relevant state bodies (institutions), including the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

“Representatives of the Ministry of Culture began monitoring with the aim of an initial inventory of monuments. So, it was found that most of them were destroyed, demolished, and vandalized,” said the message.

“Upon completion of the monitoring, it will be determined how many monuments in the liberated lands were damaged. After analyzing the monitoring results, the issue of restoring these monuments will be considered,” the service added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz