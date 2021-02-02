By Vafa Ismayilova

The State Border Service has said that the Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire, firing at the Azerbaijani position from machine guns from an occupied Azerbaijani village in northwestern Gazakh region.

"The enemy provocations continue on the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. At about 0500 on February 2, the State Border Service's border and fighting post, which guards and protects the state border, came under fire from machine guns 20 times by the units of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied Ashagi Askipara village of Gazakh region," the State Border Service said in a report posted on its official website on February 2.

It should be noted this is the first Armenian truce violation after the official inauguration of the Turkish-Russian monitoring centre in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam region on January 30. An agreement to establish a monitoring centre in the liberated lands was reached as part of the November 10 Karabakh peace deal after the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from Armenian occupation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov reminded that on September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani army, preventing another provocation of the Armenian armed forces, launched a counter-offensive operation.

"The war, which lasted 44 days, ended with the complete victory of Azerbaijan and restoration of the country’s territorial integrity. With the signing of a trilateral statement on November 10 between the President of Azerbaijan, the President of Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia, a ceasefire was reached. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which lasted for about 30 years, is over," added the minister.

Azerbaijani, Turkish and Russian officials and experts believe that the centre will contribute to the establishment of lasting peace and security in the region.

A Russia-brokered ceasefire deal that Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to the 44-day war between the two countries. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz