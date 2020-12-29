By Vafa Ismayilova

The Defence Ministry has updated the list of Azerbaijan's martyred servicemen buried by December 28.

In a report posted on its official website, the ministry said that 2,823 soldiers, who were martyred in the 44-day war, have been buried by December 28.

The ministry presented the photos, names, surnames, updated information about military ranks and date of birth of the buried martyrs.

It should be noted that currently, work is underway on finding more than 30 servicemen considered as missing and the identification of more than 50 persons, whose identity has not yet been established. Information on this will periodically be presented to the country's public, the ministry added.

In the list unveiled by the ministry on December 21, the number of buried martyrs made up 2,802.

The Patriotic War of Azerbaijan lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020 and ended with the liberation of its occupied territories from the Armenian armed forces.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz