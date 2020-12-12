By Trend

Assessment work is being carried out to restore the houses damaged by the Armenian aggression, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov said, Trend reports on Dec.12.

"All houses, which had been damaged during the (44-day) war, will be restored. Currently, work is being carried out there with the participation of several structures. After addressing these issues, the restoration activities will begin," he added.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz