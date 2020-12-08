By Aisha Jabbarova

Heydar Aliyev Foundation will restore Azerbaijan’s religious and historical monuments in the Nagorno-Karabakh region after the liberation of the country’s territories from the Armenian occupation, the foundation’s president, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said today.

“Today with a sense of pride I want to inform you that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is embarking on a project to restore our religious monuments and mosques, which are the national heritage of the Azerbaijani people, on the ancient Karabakh land,” Aliyeva said in her official page.

Aliyeva said that over the years of occupation, Armenia has destroyed Azerbaijani cities and districts, the residential and administrative buildings located there, the entire infrastructure, plundered Azerbaijan’s natural resources, vandalized religious, historical, cultural monuments in these territories.

“There is no trace of the Karabakh region, which was once a picturesque corner of Azerbaijan. Our sacred places, which were once barbarously destroyed by the Armenians and turned into a barn, will be revived again, and the sounds of adhan and prayers will be heard in all mosques on the territory of Karabakh!” Mehriban Aliyeva said.

“Here life will be revived again, all our districts will be restored, our citizens will live and create in their native lands.”

As part of the project, with the participation of local and foreign specialists, restoration, conservation and reconstruction of Azerbaijani sanctuaries in the region will be carried out. The corresponding work has already begun on the restoration of places of religious worship destroyed during the years of occupation in the city of Shusha and the Aghdam region.

Set up in 2004, Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been implementing projects and programs in various fields in Azerbaijan since the first day of its activity. The Foundation's activities are aimed at preserving and restoring cultural, historical and religious monuments are known to everyone.