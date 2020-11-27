By Trend

The Senate resolution “On the necessity to recognize the “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” creates for France the image of a country ready to split the existing borders of countries and redraw the world map, Israeli lawyer, an expert in international law and international politics Mikhail Finkel told Trend.

“French foreign policy is determined by the Foreign Office, not the Senate. The French Foreign Ministry is well aware that it is impossible to recognize the separatist regime. This goes against the well-known postulate of international law on the integrity of the borders of states, casts a shadow on France as a country that supports separatism, and splits the state. This creates for France the image of a country ready to split the existing borders of countries and redraw the world map,” he said.

“It will now be difficult for France to protest, or condemn when other countries want to support separatism anywhere in the world. Then France can be pointed out that their Senate, President, and politicians also supported Armenian separatism and undermined the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” Finkel stressed.

“If in France itself, any separatism emerges, then I don’t think that France will be able to suppress such movements within its borders, appealing to the integrity of borders, to international law, because today it has become a rebel state, a state that supports separatism and going illegitimate,” the expert added.

“Countries that want peace in Karabakh should do their best to remove France from all organizations as a player discussing this issue. A country that supports separatism undermines the territorial integrity, opposes international law and supports all crimes, committed by an illegal separatist regime - cannot be a participant in these negotiations, it is not neutral in resolving this issue,” Finkel said.

The expert considers the French Senate's demarche as another comedy that can be laughed at, and which shouldn't be taken seriously.

“It is impossible not to note the operetta of the situation. For all these years to this day, Armenia itself has not recognized the Nagorno-Karabakh separatist regime,” he said.

After the results of the war, the complete collapse of the Armenian Armed Forces, and the surrender of Armenia, the resolution of the French Senate cannot but cause ridicule.

On November 18, at the Presidium of the French Senate, a group of senators influenced by the Armenian diaspora presented a draft resolution No. 145 "On the need to recognize the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", which was discussed and adopted on November 25.

