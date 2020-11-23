By Trend

Since November 10, 2020, the whole international community is watching how Armenian illegal settlers are leaving the territories of Azerbaijan after nearly 30 years of occupation, Famous poetess Nigar Hasanzadeh, of Azerbaijani origin, and who currently lives in the UK said in a video appeal, Trend reports.

“But not every one of you has a chance to know the brutality and the damage which Armenians are causing to the surrounded nature, to their homes, to their own animals and pets leaving basically nothing behind themselves.”

She noted that almost 30 years ago, 1 million Azerbaijani refugees were forced by Armenians to leave their lands and homes, literally barefoot and half-naked, tortured, in pain, and in cold weather.

In her words, during the aggression, Armenian destroyed 500 historical and architectural monuments, 100 archaeological sides, 22 museums, 40,000 artifacts, 9 palaces, 44 temples, dozens of mosques, and hundreds of ancient mausoleums.

Trend presents the video:

---

