Journalists in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district, liberated from the Armenian occupation, were shown the wreckage of the Tochka-U missile fired by the Armenian Armed Forces at the populated areas of Azerbaijan, Trend’s regional correspondent reports from Fuzuli.

Musa Mammadov, an employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), noted that this is a 9M79 missile of the Tochka-U system.

“The missile was fired at the Fuzuli district at about 10-11 AM (GMT+4) on October 9. The missile's flight range is a maximum of 120 km. at an altitude of 20 meters from the designated target for 14,500 fragments, the radius of which is 2-3 hectares,” Mammadov noted.

He added that the missile fell on the sown area and the damage to settlements had been averted.

