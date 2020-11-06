By Trend

Comprehensive development of cooperation in the CIS is impossible without resolving the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said.

Asadov made the remark at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government in the format of a video conference, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Azerbaijan is interested in developing cooperation with the CIS member-states both in bilateral and multilateral formats,” Asadov said. “But all-round cooperation within the CIS is impossible without the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

