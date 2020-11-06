By Vafa İsmayilova

The Azerbaijani State Security Service has launched a criminal case against those who disseminated videos from the war zone, the service reported on its website on November 4.

“A criminal case has been launched by the State Security Service under Article 284 (dissemination of state secrets) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and an investigation is underway,” the service reported.

The security agency noted that “contrary to the measures taken by the relevant state agencies to protect state secrets and despite the relevant warnings, a number of individuals made unauthorized video recordings in the areas of hostilities using the technical capabilities of mobile phones and disseminated various video materials allowing to obtain information about strategic and operational plans, arms and military hardware, other combat equipment of the Azerbaijani troops and about the operational conditions”.

It added that the videos in question were used by the Armenian army to obtain information about the Azerbaijani armed forces’ power and positions and to carry out intelligence and sabotage activities.

The service once again warned Azerbaijani citizens against making and disseminating unauthorized video footages from the active combat zone which is a criminal offence, and urged to refrain from any behaviour that threatens the life of an Azerbaijani soldier.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities and regions - Ganja, Barda, Mingachevir, Khizi, Absheron, Tartar, Gabala, Kurdamir, Siyazan, Goranboy, Aghdam among others.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz