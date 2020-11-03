By Trend

The Alberta Azerbaijan Cultural Society (ALACS) organized a peaceful protest rally to inform the local community about Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The march, which began in front of the offices of the “Globe and Mail” and “The Canadian Press” media companies, which reported biased and non-objective reportages against Azerbaijan, ended in front of the Calgary City Hall.

The rally condemned the terrorist acts committed by the Armenian army against the civilian population including minors and women in Ganja and Barda cities.

The protesters urged the Canadian media cover the events impartially and in accordance with reality.

Posters with information about the terrorist acts of Armenians were displayed and slogans such as “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”, “Stop Armenian aggression!”, “Media, tell the truth!”, “Long live Azerbaijan! ” were chanted during the action.

At the end, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Canadian TV channel CTV broadcast a video reportage of the event.

