Azerbaijan’s superior military, enhanced by drones purchased with Baku’s considerable oil wealth, has been able to wrest control of a number of the districts abutting Nagorno-Karabakh that had been in Armenian hands, Trend reports citing the article published by the Washington Post.

In an article named “The war in the Caucasus nears a bloody tipping point” the author writes that it’s clear the past month’s battles have shifted the status quo in Baku’s favor more decisively than years of intermittent talks and skirmishes.

“Through the fog of war, reports suggest Azerbaijani forces may be about to seize a rugged, strategic land corridor that connects Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia,” the article said.

The article also highlighted the Armenian attack on the civilian population of the Azerbaijani Barda city and the use of prohibited cluster ammunition by Armenia.

"On Wednesday, Azerbaijani authorities said at least 21 civilians were killed and dozens more injured after rockets fired by Armenian forces using a Smerch missile system hit the Azerbaijani town of Barda, which is some 20 miles away from the front lines of the conflict. Reporters visited clinics whose floors were slick with the blood of the wounded. Amnesty International confirmed that those rockets had unleashed cluster munitions, which are designed to inflict indiscriminate damage and banned under international convention," the report said.

