By Trend

Armenian troops must leave Azerbaijani occupied lands already today, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov said in an interview to Ukrainian GORDON online-edition, Trend reports.

"When Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan says:" Karabakh is Armenia," it becomes clear that there are no negotiations. When he says: "We will fight for new territories," it means that they are preparing for an attack so that the status quo doesn’t change. Over the past 30 years, the Minsk Group has prepared several variants of the conflict settlement, but none of them was adopted by the Armenian side,” Muradov said.

“They thought we would accept the current situation. Azerbaijan is ready for negotiations, and President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly spoken about this, but when no one wants peace except you, who will you negotiate with?! Will you wait for them to play for time, to build several more military facilities, to settle Syrian and Libyan Armenians on your ancestral territories?” he rhetorically asked.

“They must withdraw their troops from the occupied territories today,” he noted. “However, the Armenian leadership still voices aggressive rhetoric. They say: if we cede, the Azerbaijani military servicemen will seize Armenia. This is utter nonsense! We don't need other states’ territories," added the chairman.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz