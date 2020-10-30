By Trend

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Community of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region and the Azerbaijan-Canada Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Tural Ganjaliyev sent both written and vide protest to Senator of the Canadian Parliament Leo Housakos and deputy of the local parliament of Ontario Gurratan Singh for their recent appeals in support of the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Oct.29 with reference to the community.

Ganjaliyev brought the fact of the killing of almost 100 civilians, 10 of whom were children, as a result of the firing of prohibited missiles at the settlements of Azerbaijan, located far from the conflict zone, to the attention of all members of the Canadian parliament.

The chairman of the community noted that the use of the provided tribune as a tool for the Armenian lobby instead of protecting the rights of their voters is regarded as disrespect for the rights of voters.

"By acting in this way, you become a defender of the war crimes that the Armenian Armed Forces commit against Azerbaijani civilians,” he said

Addressing the population of Ontario and Quebec, Ganjaliyev emphasized that the persons who currently represent them in parliament, grossly violating all human rights, justify the death of people.

"Are these politicians really worthy of your support?" he asked.

He strongly condemned the biased positions of Sing and Husakos against the Azerbaijani people, urging them to apologize to the people.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

--

