By Trend

The Armenian Army, so inept as to collaborate with the PKK terrorist organization is slaughtering civilians by constantly violating ceasefires, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said in a statement, Trend reports.

Yet the Azerbaijan Army has liberated 183 previously occupied settlements through a gallant and heroic struggle on the frontlines and continues to do so, the ministry said.

