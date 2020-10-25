By Trend

Even before the outbreak of hostilities, Armenia began to attract foreign mercenaries and terrorists to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

After the outbreak of hostilities and the defeat of the Armenian armed forces inflicted on it by the Azerbaijani army, the Armenian government accelerated the process of attracting foreign mercenaries and terrorists. Considering the serious losses of the Armenian army, this was to be expected. Armenia attracts foreign citizens to battles through its diaspora. For this, special flights are even organized.

Armenia attracts mercenaries mainly from France, Canada, Lebanon, Spain, Greece, and other countries. This is evidenced by foreign passports found on the mercenaries killed during the fighting. Thus, the passports of Greek citizen Aren Osipov, Spanish citizen Armen Knyazyan, French citizen Arthur Hovhannisyan, Canadian citizen Christopher Artin, Lebanese citizen Gevorg Hajiyan, Syrian citizen Stepan Keshishyan and many other extremist mercenaries were found.

At present, battles with the participation of foreign mercenaries on the side of Armenia against Azerbaijan are continuing. A citizen of Russia and Georgia, the famous Armenian separatist Vakhang Chakhalyan, are also fighting on the Armenian side. According to data, Chakhalyan is hiding in shelters in the northern direction of the front.

MP of Azerbaijan Arzu Naghiyev told Trend that during the first Karabakh war, Armenians were actively engaged in the illegal settlement of the occupied Azerbaijani lands, the main purpose of which was to place members of terrorist groups under the guise of civilians, and this process has recently intensified.

He added that Europe itself wants to get rid of radicals of Armenian origin on its territory and therefore doesn’t create serious obstacles for their departure and participation in hostilities.

Thus, the European states in a "cultural form" cleanse their territories of radicals of Armenian origin, who, in their turn, allegedly in the spirit of "patriotism" are eager to fight in Karabakh. Europe is solving two issues at the same time - it cleans its territory of radical Armenians, and allegedly helps the Armenians.

