By Trend

Military attacks from the territory of Armenia against Azerbaijan along bordering Zangilan, Gubadli and Lachin regions are acts of aggression as enshrined in UN Charter, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan said in a statement, Trend reports.

“The formations of Azerbaijan's Army coming under fire in the direction of Zangilan, Gubadli and Lachin districts of Armenia-Azerbaijan state border and attacks from Armenia proper against the territory of Azerbaijan are yet another act of military aggression,” Hajiyev said.

In his words, such incidents are the continuation of aggressive attacks, using ballistic missiles and reactive rockets, against Ganja, Mingechevir, Kurdamir, Siyazan, Gabala, Khizi and other cities of Azerbaijan, against the civilians and civilian facilities.

“The attacks against Azerbaijan in the Tovuz direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border on July 12 of this year were also recognized as an act of aggression. Such aggressive actions, the presence of Armenia's armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the use of force against Azerbaijan demonstrate once again that Armenia wages war against Azerbaijan,” he said.

Hajiyev noted that being an act of military aggression, such military adventures by Armenia constitute a military provocation and pursue a goal of expanding the conflict's geography.

“By doing so, Armenia grossly violates its obligations taken within a political-military organization to which it is a member to, with respect to refraining from the use of force and the threat of using force against other countries. As it has been stated by the Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has no military targets across Armenia. The responsibility for the actions by the Republic of Azerbaijan against the legitimate military targets, compelled to be taken in self-defense, according to Article 51 of the UN Charter, to prevent acts of aggression and attack, will rest squarely on Armenia,” the statement said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz