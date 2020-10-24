By Trend

Armenia, having exhausted all means and resources, is trying to attack Azerbaijan in the media environment since the launch of a counter-offensive operation by the Azerbaijani army, Trend reports on Oct.24 citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the press service, Armenia, spreading false information, video footages and photographs, is trying to form a negative opinion about Azerbaijan in the international arena.

"The fake video footages and photographs demonstrate the brutal treatment of an Azerbaijani soldier towards Armenian prisoners and corpses, allegedly outside the framework of the norms established by international law," the press service said. "We declare that, unlike the Armed Forces of Armenia, the Azerbaijani army treats prisoners of war, wounded enemy military personnel, civilians, and with corpses, in accordance with the requirements of the Geneva Conventions and the protocols attached to them, shows mercy."

"The behavior of the Azerbaijani soldier is based on the idea of ​​respect for the human person and dignity, and unlike the Armenian military servicemen, our military personnel distinguish between civilians, civilian and military facilities during military operations," added the press service.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz