Armenia must draw conclusions from the clear position of Moscow in the person of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a source in the Turkish government told Trend on Oct.23.

According to the source, Ankara's position is also clear and coincides with Moscow's position that a situation in which a significant part of Azerbaijan's territory has been out of its control couldn't continue forever.

"The whole world, except Yerevan, understands that the military operations are being conducted not on the territory of Armenia, but on the territory of Azerbaijan,” the source said. “The statements of some Western puppets that in order to resolve the conflict it’s necessary to “recognize the independence” of Karabakh is in no way an official position of the international community, which requires Armenia to withdraw its troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.”

The source also commented on the information about the alleged growing tension between Ankara and Moscow in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Russia and Turkey have always stood for peace and stability in the South Caucasus, which is possible only after the liberation of the territories of Azerbaijan," noted the source.

As earlier reported, at a meeting of the Valdai Club, President of Russia Vladimir Putin pointed out the situation in which the occupation of a significant part of the territory of Azerbaijan cannot continue forever.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

