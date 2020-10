By Trend

The Azerbaijani flag was hoisted in Agbend village of Zangilan district, the Azerbaijani servicemen reported to Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports on Oct. 22.

"Long live victorious Azerbaijani Army!" President Aliyev tweeted, sharing a video footage.

