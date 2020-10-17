Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to a humanitarian truce as of October 18, 2020 00:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"This decision was taken following the statement of the Presidents of the French Republic, the Russian Federation and the United States of America, representing the co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group of 1 October 2020, the Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group of 5 October, and in line with Moscow Statement of 10 October 2020," the ministry said.